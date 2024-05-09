Commercial vehicle fire closes Piner Road in Santa Rosa

A portion of Piner Road was closed Friday afternoon while firefighters investigated a vehicle fire that led to a hazardous materials response.

The fire involved a truck belonging to Moore Home Services, an air conditioning and plumbing company.

Santa Rosa firefighters blocked Piner between Industrial Drive and Range Avenue while they handled the blaze and hazmat emergency.

Santa Rosa police officers were called in to monitor traffic and the hazmat emergency appeared to be confined to the vehicle, police said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or evacuations.

