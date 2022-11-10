Students and staff evacuated portions of Santa Rosa High School on Thursday morning as police received multiple calls that reported an “explosion” was heard on campus, police said.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers responded to the high school just after 10:30 a.m. and determined there was no ongoing threat, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said. The source of the sound, he said, was from fireworks that had been set off in or around the building.

Classrooms near the sound were evacuated while the rest of the school was asked to shelter in place, Mahurin said.

Students began returning to classrooms at about 11:15 a.m.

Police have not yet determined who ignited the fireworks, and referred to it as “a prank,” but an investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.