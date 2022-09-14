Subscribe

Santa Rosa High School lockdown ends after police deem shooter report false

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 14, 2022, 12:22PM
Santa Rosa High School students were ordered to shelter in place for about 30 minutes Wednesday because of a false report of a shooter on campus, police said.

Santa Rosa police determined that the 911 call dispatchers got about an active shooter on the Mendocino Avenue campus was a hoax, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a department spokesperson.

The call came in at 11:18 a.m., he said. Officers searched the campus before lifting the shelter-in-place order at 11:49 a.m.

Detectives were working to determine where the call came from, but no suspects had been identified by noon Wednesday, according to Mahurin.

