Santa Rosa High School lockdown ends after police deem shooter report false

Santa Rosa High School students were ordered to shelter in place for about 30 minutes Wednesday because of a false report of a shooter on campus, police said.

Santa Rosa police determined that the 911 call dispatchers got about an active shooter on the Mendocino Avenue campus was a hoax, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a department spokesperson.

The call came in at 11:18 a.m., he said. Officers searched the campus before lifting the shelter-in-place order at 11:49 a.m.

Detectives were working to determine where the call came from, but no suspects had been identified by noon Wednesday, according to Mahurin.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.