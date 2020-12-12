Santa Rosa High whips up holiday spirit, drive-thru style

Who knew the lure of free, socially distanced cookies and hot chocolate would be such a draw?

Certainly not Santa Rosa High School activities director Lisa Piehl. She didn’t order enough cookies to meet the flood of students and families seeking a little dose of holiday cheer this season.

Santa Rosa’s student government class came up with the idea for a winter wonderland drive-thru after the success of their Halloween fright night drive-thru, intent on staging one big, somewhat collective event every month during a school year upended by the coronavirus pandemic and distance learning. They collected donations good enough for sweet treats for the first 200 cars last week. About 400 cars came through.

“So many were grateful,” Piehl said of the first-ever event. “They were like, ’Thanks for getting me out of the house.’ ”

In addition to the cookies and presealed hot chocolate delivered by gloved hands, there was a drive-thru of a (fake) snowy winter scene, a holiday light and music show and 30 lit and decorated trees.

The big show, and cookie giveaway, was one night only, but the 30 trees — donated and decorated by local businesses and area families — will be up and illuminated in front of the Mendocino Avenue school until Dec. 19.

In a normal year, school community is fostered by the likes of sports, theater productions and daily life on the quad. School spirit comes by way of rallies and dress-up days. All of those are hard to pull off in distance learning, Piehl said. So the student government class has been throwing ideas against the wall, seeing what sticks.

“It’s all born of COVID,” Piehl said. “We’ve never done anything like this before.”

They hosted a Zoom dance in September, hosted a spooky drive-thru replete with fake fog and the graves of “Barry M. Deep” to celebrate Halloween in October, and screened “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” drive-in style in November. But the holiday drive-thru this month has been the biggest draw, according to Piehl.

“We just said, ’Let’s think of some really big things to get kids excited and build a sense of community when we can’t all be together,’ ” she said.

Like teaching to a computer screen dominated by darkened cameras and muted speakers, feedback on some of the efforts can be hit and miss, Piehl said. But it’s building.

“That is to me is how it translates: everything we are doing, we are seeing a couple more kids, more likes on our Instagram,“ she said.

The honest effort of the activities class seems to be reaping some return from their peers, she said.

”It’s like, ’Hey you know what, they are really trying. OK I’m going to send you a picture of my ugly sweater,’ “ she said.

In October, the class got about 250 pumpkins donated for a carving contest. They were distributed in about an hour. Hundreds were returned for use as decorations at the spooky drive-thru.

Piehl said the turnout at the holiday light show buoyed her spirits, and she wasn’t alone, she said.

“We didn’t want it to be anything more than a joyful, joyous night,” she said. “Just to give people hope.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.