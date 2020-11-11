Santa Rosa hires new chief financial officer

Jan Mazyck, a veteran in public finance, with past experience in Oakland and with the federal government, has been named Santa Rosa’s new chief financial officer.

Mazyck's career in governmental finance dates back to her role as Oakland’s treasury manager in the 1990s. More recently, since March 2017, she has advised the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Technical Assistance, which helps developing countries shore up their public financial sectors.

“Her extensive background in financial management will be especially critical in helping to lead the city through our continuing work to stabilize a budget that has been challenged by the pandemic and wildfire disasters in recent years,” McGlynn said in a statement.

Mazyck’s starting salary is expected to be just shy of $200,000. She begins in the role Jan. 4.

Mazyck will take over from Alan Alton, who’d served as the city’s top financial official after former CFO Chuck McBride left in March for a job with the Marin Municipal Water District.

