Santa Rosa hit-and-run triggers second crash, 3 critically injured

Three people, including two juveniles, in a BMW that fled a minor collision Thursday night in Santa Rosa, were involved in a second crash moments later that left each of them critically injured, police said.

The two collisions happened a block apart along Sebastopol Road around 8:20 p.m., according to Santa Rosa police.

Officials described the injured as a boy, girl and man in his 20s, who are all from Santa Rosa. The juvenile male was the driver of the BMW sedan, while the other two were passengers, they added.

According to police, the BMW was heading east on Sebastopol when it was involved in a collision at Stony Point Road.

The car continued east and struck a GMC pickup. The driver of the pickup had been going west on Sebastopol and turned south onto Burbank Avenue into the path of the BMW.

The pickup overturned and its two occupants suffered minor injuries. They also were taken to a hospital, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area until it is clear.

