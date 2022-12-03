Cost : $5 per person, children 12 and under are free (ticket covers re-entry any time during the fair).

A few minutes after 10 a.m. Saturday, the parking lots filled and cars backed up along West College Avenue waiting to get into Santa Rosa’s annual Handmade Holiday Crafts Fair at the Finley Community Complex.

Dreary weather did nothing to dampen attendance or holiday spirits at the long running two-day event. Roughly 90 vendors, selling everything from pottery, plants and leather bags to cheese plates, ornaments and tie dye, filled out all corners of the community center.

Local shoppers crowded around booths and squeezed past each other, stopping to chat with friends and sellers. Familiar Christmas songs from Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé permeated the building courtyard and lobbies.

Julie, who preferred to provide only her first name, browsed the local offerings with her sister and old friend from junior high school. She came to “share time with family,” she said and wasn’t planning to buy anything but ended up a full shopping bag.

The three women were impressed with the range and creativity on display, and gushed about an ornament and craft business, Lichen Lane, in particular.

Set up in the back of the venue, Carrie Jahnig’s table was crowded with people looking at her intricate baubles made with trims sourced from Germany, vintage sheet music and bits of moss and eucalyptus pods. The pieces were inspired by the antique ornaments like the ones her grandmother had dating back to Victorian times that Jahnig has spent years researching.

“They’re heirlooms,” Jahnig said. “The idea is for these to be passed down to your kiddos.”

The crafts fair, in its 47th year, usually draws between 2,500 and 4,000 people for the weekend, according to Santa Rosa recreation coordinator Jeanne Pugh.

“It’s a very beloved event for the community,” she said.

In 2017, the holiday fair was the first event hosted at the Finley Community Center after it served as a shelter for Tubbs Fire evacuees “to give the community a little normalcy back,” Pugh said.

Vendors hail from Sonoma, surrounding counties and beyond. Some are veterans who have been attending for years, like Jan Lochner who owns Fresh Pressed Flower Cards.

“The quality of the crafts, the traffic,” she said. “It’s the best.”

Along with the cards, magnets and vases featuring dried and preserved flowers and plants, Lochner helps fairgoers make their own pressed flora creations at a table next to her booth.

Part of the impetus for her business is “to get people into nature,” she said while helping a girl put together a bookmark.

There are also first-time sellers like Doreen Griffiths who’s excited to be featured at the “Santa Rosa staple.”

“It’s spectacular,” she said. “There are so many great artists.”

Griffiths, along with Tim Curtis and Jeanine Curtis, sell wooden cutting boards, trays and other products decorated with colorful resin patterns resembling ocean waves. During the pandemic, the artists were looking for something to do and the pastime blossomed into a business, West Coast Vibez Resin Designs.

An hour in, things were going well. “It’s been nonstop,” Griffiths said. “It’s heartwarming because people are so appreciative of the art.”

The holiday crafts fair runs Saturday and Sunday December 3 and 4 from 10 am to 4 pm. The cost is $5 per person though children under 12 enter free.

Event organizers encouraged bringing cash as not all vendors accept credit cards. The closest ATM is at the corner of West College and Stony Point.

