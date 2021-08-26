Santa Rosa homeless shelter to accept new residents after pause due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Samuel L. Jones Hall homeless shelter in Santa Rosa will on Friday begin accepting new residents after remaining closed to additional people for nearly two months due to a coronavirus outbreak that overwhelmed Sonoma County’s largest shelter.

Sam Jones is reopening after two consecutive weeks of negative virus tests among all residents and staff, city and county officials said.

The shelter will adopt additional mitigation and social distancing measures, including reducing bed capacity from 213 to 126 and beefing up symptom and temperature screening protocols. It will also offer rapid COVID-19 testing to new residents. As of Wednesday, there were 98 people living at the shelter.

During the outbreak, which was first detected on July 2, 116 out of 153 shelter residents were infected by the coronavirus, according to city data. Two died of COVID-19 complications. Nearly half of all residents were unvaccinated prior to the outbreak, even though the shelter offered shots against the virus.

To continue getting federal coronavirus emergency funding, the shelter will continue not requiring residents be vaccinated in order to get a bed, officials said. But the city will seek a waiver to require residents to consent to regular virus tests.

Homeless residents who test positive for COVID-19 will be transferred to an alternative care site at the Best Western Dry Creek Inn in Healdsburg, which it opened last month. The site will stay open through at least Sept. 30.

The reopening of Sam Jones also clears the way for the city to resume homeless encampment enforcement, which largely had been on pause during the outbreak. Under a 2019 court settlement, Santa Rosa authorities must offer shelter to homeless people before clearing an encampment.

