Santa Rosa homeowner to stand trial in connection with 2 overdose deaths

Jury selection is expected to begin next week in the trial of a Santa Rosa man accused of multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter and possession of narcotics in connection with the March 2018 deaths of two men who authorities allege overdosed at the defendant’s home.

Toby Rosa, 50, appeared Friday morning for the setting of his jury trial in Sonoma County Superior Court wearing a green T-shirt and thick black glasses. Rosa has been out on bail since pleading not guilty to all charges in November 2019.

His defense attorney and prosecutors are scheduled to argue their pretrial motions Monday before Judge Robert LaForge, who will hear opposing counsel and rule on the parameters of evidence and testimony in the trial.

During Friday’s hearing, before transferring the case to LaForge’s department, Judge Christopher Honigsberg said he expected jury selection to begin after LaForge hears the pretrial motions.

Rosa was arrested in April 2018, following a police investigation that determined the overdose deaths of William Coffey and Jason Taylor had occurred in Rosa’s home the previous month.

Prosecutors alleged that, on two separate occasions in March 2018, Rosa did not call an ambulance when Coffey and Taylor were actively, visibly overdosing on narcotics — and in one case, administered methamphetamine in an attempt to revive them.

Rosa’s attorney, Oakland-based Robert Byers, declined to respond to any of the allegations, saying he was “reserving comments until things develop.”

In the first incident, prosecutors argue, Coffey was at Rosa’s residence when he used what a medical examiner later determined was a toxic combination of methamphetamine, morphine, methadone and fentanyl.

When Rosa discovered Coffey was unconscious, he administered several unsuccessful rounds of Narcan, prosecutors said. Ultimately, Rosa and a friend brought Coffey to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the incident involving Taylor, Rosa again failed to call 911 when the man’s overdose was apparent, according to prosecutors.

“Several hours passed and Taylor was still at defendant’s house, passed out and overdosing,” Deputy District Attorney Thomas Gotshall wrote in a court filing. “Defendant and his girlfriend attempted to inject Taylor with methamphetamine in hopes to revive him.”

Another person in Rosa’s house filmed the scene on his phone, the filing continues.

Rosa will stand trial for two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of transportation of a controlled substance, as well as a great bodily injury enhancement.

He also is charged with running his home as a place to buy and sell illegal substances. A notebook with a handwritten recipe for DMT was among evidence recovered from the home during the Santa Rosa Police Department’s investigation.

The pretrial motions will set the ground rules for who can be called as a witness and what can be presented to the jury during trial. These motions, which opposing counsel will argue Monday, include whether the video of the incident with Taylor can be included in the prosecution’s evidence.

“The video alone, and out of context, is highly disturbing,” the defense’s motions filing reads. “However, the video does not capture the entirety of the events that occurred ... and as a result it does not accurately depict what occurred at the home. As such, there is a substantial chance that it will mislead the jury.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.