A Santa Rosa man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life in prison for killing his friend whose body was discovered in a shallow grave near Forestville in June 2022.

Juan Antonio Martinez was denied probation and sentenced by Sonoma County Judge Laura Passaglia to 18 years to life in prison for one count of murder and two years for one count of posing as a kidnapper to commit extortion.

Martinez refused to attend the sentencing hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court and appeared via Zoom from his Sonoma County jail cell.

He addressed the court with his face pressed against his cell window and maintained innocence in the July 2022 killing of Deydhy Jordy Silverio Castro, 28.

“I am prepared or willing to demonstrate that it was in self defense to save my life,” Martinez, 35, said in a statement translated by a court interpreter.

In response, Passaglia criticized him for the killing and took exception to his statement.

“Mr. Martinez, you’ve done a terrible thing and continue to not take responsibility,” she told shortly before Thursday’s hearing concluded.

Martinez was convicted after pleading no contest to the charges in February.

Silverio Castro was reported missing June 13, 2022, and days later found buried in the 5000 block of Eastside Road in Forestville.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen June 10, 2022, when he and Martinez left Windsor with a large amount of cash to buy a car.

Prosecutors on Thursday said the victim had $15,000.

Officials say Martinez shot Silverio Castro near Windsor River Road and Kensington Lane in Windsor. Afterwards, they said, Martinez washed his pickup truck, and discarded his gun and clothes.

On June 18, 2022, Silverio Castro’s girlfriend received a phone call from a man who disguised his voice and demanded a ransom.

The abandoned pickup, which had blood inside, was discovered two days later in the 5000 block of Westside Road south of Healdsburg.

Martinez was arrested June 21, 2022 and investigators found the money at his home.

The girlfriend, Yossilin Arellano, issued a statement that was read during Thursday’s hearing by a victim’s advocate with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

In her statement, Arellano said “I would like to look you in the face and say ‘Jordy did not deserve this.’”

Sonoma County court records show Martinez was defiant toward jail staff while in custody, made weapons and tried to escape from the Sonoma County jail on at least four occasions through 2022.

Officials said the homemade weapons included a 6-inch piece of metal with a sharpened edge and items with screws in them.

County officials filed a motion in November 2022 to move Martinez to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility as a precaution while awaiting court appearances.

On Thursday, Passagalia said Martinez remained defiant and “required full extraction” when it was time to transport him to Sonoma County for court appearances.

After pleading no contest in February, Martinez attempted to withdraw his plea and fire his attorney with the Sonoma County Public Defenders Office.

Passaglia rejected his request on April 8 and ordered him to be sentenced later in the week He refused to attend the April 10 hearing and sentencing was rescheduled to Thursday.

Passaglia said the victim did not deserve to die and “Mr. Martinez robbed him of his future.”

