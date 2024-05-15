A 20-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night after he confronted another man who was arguing with a woman outside a Santa Rosa apartment, police said Wednesday.

Newly released details indicate what took place before the shooting, which occurred at about 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Slater Street, north of downtown.

It’s Santa Rosa’s first homicide of the year.

A suspect was identified Tuesday as Diego Kona Kekhuna, 19, of Sacramento, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder and is jailed without bail.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to police, Kekhuna showed up unexpectedly at the residence and began arguing with the 21-year-old woman, who is described as an acquaintance, outside the apartment.

The victim, who was inside the apartment, came outside and at some point Kekhuna shot him “multiple times” in the chest, police said.

Kekhuna hid the gun in a parked truck’s wheel well before running north on Slater, police said, adding that investigators later recovered the weapon.

Numerous residents dialed 911 to report the gunfire. Police officers found the victim lying on the east side of Slater. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The victim’s injuries were too significant for life-saving measures to be successful,” police wrote in a news release.

Investigators identified Kekhuna as a suspect. He was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday at a relative’s home in the 9400 block of Ranch Park Way in Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police assisted with the arrest.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office had yet to charge Kekhuna.

Police are still investigating the relationship between Kekhuna, the woman and the dead man.

