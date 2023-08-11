The Hawaii Community Foundation is Charity Navigator four-star rated nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible.

Aldo Vargas and Courtney Frazer of Santa Rosa were married on Dillon Beach last Friday before flying west to Maui for their honeymoon.

"Neither of us had been anywhere in Hawaii, so we knew we wanted to come to Maui,“ Frazer said. ”Aldo did a lot of research and it said it was a great spot for young couples.“

They touched down Monday, rented a BMW SUV and drove straight to the Ka’anapoli Beach Club resort just north of the historic port town of Lahaina.

That straight shot, no stops or side trips to waste any gas, would prove auspicious.

By Tuesday morning, with whipping winds heralding the arrival of Hurricane Dora, much of the area was bracing for something big.

The resort lost power midmorning, Frazer recalled. Gas stations closed. Markets started accepting cash only.

“The power went out … then we had Wi-Fi but not cell service, then the Wi-Fi went out at 11 or 12, I’m not sure,” she said. “We were very worried and remembered 2017 and tried to stay calm.”

Frazer was recalling the year wildfires ripped through Sonoma County in the dead of night, killing 24 people and destroying 5,300 homes.

Because earlier this week, like in 2017, wild winds would prove a fatal ingredient in a wildfire that sparked Tuesday and still burns on the island of Maui.

Fifty-three people were confirmed dead by Maui County officials late Thursday.

Six years ago, Vargas had to evacuate his Bennett Valley home when fires erupted here. So he said he had an odd calm about what to do when things started to feel uncertain in Maui.

“I felt like I had a mental list of things I things I should be doing,” he said. “I knew in my mind that we needed to get water and groceries and also cash. I didn’t take off my shoes the whole time. I was ready to go.”

The lobby of their resort became a weird kind of communication hub as events unfolded, with different folks trading information that was frustratingly hard to come by with little to no cell or Wi-Fi service.

“That was the worst thing, the no communication,” he said.

The best thing? Frazer said it was the kindness of strangers.

The hotel had started to take in evacuees from the under siege historic port town of Lahaina, that was largely razed by the inferno.

“People were very, very kind,” Frazer said. “The hotel was letting people stay, talking with people and checking in.”

The couple were listening for word of cleared roads they could try to use to get out. They were hearing rumors of buses coming for guests at neighboring resorts.

The unknown was perhaps the hardest part, she said. As time wore on, it was hard to know where the fire was, where roads might be closed, the status of flights, of hotel availability — everything.

Information was so lacking on the island itself, Frazer said, that she was in communication with family on the mainland trying to get the latest intelligence.

“Anytime we had little bit of a signal we were texting family, trying to get news,” Frazer said.

They had received one text message saying to evacuate Tuesday afternoon, but no direction as to how.

“One text alert, that was it,” Frazer said. “There wasn’t cellphone signal. We went to the lobby to say ‘Do you know when we should leave?’ and they were ‘No, we have no Wi-Fi, no signal.’”

They decided to go right then.

Frazer grabbed a paper map of the island from the hotel and they headed out.

They headed west on a narrow road that they had been warned about earlier — it was uneven, twisty, precarious. But they wanted to reach the airport and the main thoroughfare was cut off by the fire.

They were turned around by police.

The headed in the other direction.

“We weren’t sure, but we figured out that we would try it,” Vargas said. “It was me and another group of 15-20 cars.”

Frazer remembers the description of the road on the printed map she grabbed at the hotel, using words like “desolate” and “rugged,” with a “sheer cliff and no guard rail.”

“A lot of cars were making U-turns because they didn’t feel safe,” he said. “We had a rental BMW SUV. We kept driving. Honestly, it was a really, really scary road. One lane only, falling rocks. Ocean on one side, two hours, two and a half-hours.”

They saw cars stranded, either out of gas or stopped by the rugged conditions.

And the fact that the couple had a full tank? It was a function of how little time they had been on the island before disaster struck. They had just picked up their rental car and driven straight to their hotel.

They had barely used any gas at all.

By the time they got to the airport, they were exhausted. They slept in their car.

“We had heard that after we got to the airport that they had closed that road again, but we weren’t sure,“ Frazer said.

Seats on flights to the mainland were more than $1,000, Frazer said, and often unavailable when they went to book.

So they got on a one-way flight to Honolulu on Oahu.

In an ironic twist, they plan to fly back to Maui on Friday morning before catching their original flight home via Oakland Friday afternoon.

“The last we saw today, it was essential travel only,” Frazer said of flying into Maui. “We are hoping essential travel includes a connecting flight. We are trying to do what they said. We are trying to get home.”

By Thursday morning, running on little to no sleep, the newlyweds sounded a note of weary gratefulness — that they were safe, that they had a plan, that they were together.

They planned to visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, maybe visit Waikiki Beach.

“We are making the best of it,” Frazer said. “Today we are actually hoping to enjoy a little bit of the Hawaiian things. And actually finally sleep.”

“We know we are safe,” she said. “And we have each other.”

