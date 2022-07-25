Santa Rosa hosts police oversight community meetings in August

Santa Rosa residents can provide feedback on how the city’s police department is operating during upcoming public meetings in early August.

The meetings are part of a city effort to strengthen relationships between the community and Santa Rosa Police and provide more transparency on police matters. It’s the first in a series of meetings hosted by OIR Group, the city’s contracted independent police auditor.

Meetings will be facilitated by City Manager Maraskeshia Smith.

“The city of Santa Rosa is committed to giving residents a voice in enhancing public safety,” Smith said in a news release. “These meetings are another way for the city to ensure that trust and legitimacy between residents and the Santa Rosa Police Department are maintained.”

Residents will have several opportunities to weigh in, and those who can’t make the community meetings can meet one-on-one with auditors during open office hours.

Meetings will be held:

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Sheppard Accelerated Elementary School, 1777 West Ave. This meeting will be streamed on YouTube.

Morning drop-in hours are 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Tia Maria Panaderia y Pasteleria, 44 Sebastopol Ave.

Afternoon drop-in meetings are being held 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Victory Outreach Church, 4042 Sebastopol Rd.

10 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave.

During the meetings, Santa Rosa staff and OIR will describe the role and work of the auditor and gather input and feedback from residents on what changes they want to see from the police department. Feedback gathered will help OIR tailor its oversight work to fit the community’s needs, according to the news release.

Residents can submit questions or concerns online on the city’s website in advance of the first meeting.

The Santa Rosa City Council in December approved a three-year contract with Los Angeles-based OIR, which had helped review the police department’s use of force during the 2020 summer racial justice protests.

The auditing post had been vacant since late 2018 after the council opted not to renew the city’s contract with the previous auditor following a dispute. Filling the post became a priority in the wake of the police department’s handling of street protests that led to three civil rights lawsuits and payouts totaling $2.3 million.

OIR Group will review the police department’s internal investigations of officer misconduct and critical incidents such as police shootings, and the firm has been charged with reaching out to and receiving complaints from the community.

As part of OIR’s scope of work, the group will host public meetings twice a year to gather feedback from residents on police matters.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.