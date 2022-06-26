Santa Rosa house fire causes $50,000 in damage

A fire Saturday in a southeast Santa Rosa home caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Fire crews with the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded just after 1:30 p.m. to a reported structure fire at a house on Courtyard Circle off Santa Rosa Avenue, according to a department news release.

The department received several calls about smoke coming from the one-story home’s attic, the department said.

Firefighters on scene found smoke coming out of a vent meant to provide airflow to the attic.

Crews went inside the home with a hose line to extinguish the fire and look for occupants.

No one was home but firefighters found a fire burning in a rear bedroom and quickly put it out, the department said. Neighbors reported the home was unoccupied.

Three fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the incident and crews were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes. The Santa Rosa Police Department and officials with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. also responded to the fire.

The fire and smoke from the flames damaged furniture inside the home estimated to cost $50,000, the department said.

The cause is under investigation, according to the department.

