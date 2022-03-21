Santa Rosa house fire displaces 6 residents
A fire Sunday night at a home in southwest Santa Rosa caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and displaced the six people who lived there, officials said.
The blaze at 910 Fresno Ave. was reported shortly after 11 p.m., according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
The people inside the one-story home had escaped by the time firefighters got there and nobody was injured, officials said.
Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes and continued working the fire for about two hours, according to the fire department.
Fire officials believe the blaze started in the back of the home, which was previously used as a dog boarding business and “had many interior rooms,” a fire department report said.
The blaze spread to the attic, but firefighters were able to save most of the home, officials said.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the blaze.
The American Red Cross will help the people displaced by the fire, officials said.
You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.
