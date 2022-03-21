Santa Rosa house fire displaces 6 residents

A fire Sunday night at a home in southwest Santa Rosa caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and displaced the six people who lived there, officials said.

The blaze at 910 Fresno Ave. was reported shortly after 11 p.m., according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The people inside the one-story home had escaped by the time firefighters got there and nobody was injured, officials said.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes and continued working the fire for about two hours, according to the fire department.

*Structure Fire - Fresno Avenue* At 11:07PM last night, the Santa Rosa Fire responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Fresno Ave. During our response we were advised that dispatch was receiving multiple calls on the fire. Upon arrival the first engine found a single-story residential dwelling with heavy fire showing from the rear portion of the home. Firefighters made an interior attack to the rear addition of the home and placed protection lines in place to save the front portion of the house. Firefighters searched the housed, and the primary and secondary search for people was clear as occupants were able to get out prior to the fire departments arrival. Additional units assisted in attacking the fire, as it got into the attic area. Firefighters discovered the house was previously used as a dog boarding business and had many interior rooms. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and saved most of the structure. PG&E was requested to secure electrical and gas service to the building. The fire was brought under control in approximately twenty minutes, however crews remained on scene for nearly two hours overhauling and making sure there were no hot spots. There were no injuries related to the fire. The six residents of the home will be assisted by Red Cross. The fire appears to have started at the rear of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated to be $150,000. Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Monday, March 21, 2022

Fire officials believe the blaze started in the back of the home, which was previously used as a dog boarding business and “had many interior rooms,” a fire department report said.

The blaze spread to the attic, but firefighters were able to save most of the home, officials said.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The American Red Cross will help the people displaced by the fire, officials said.

