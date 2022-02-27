Santa Rosa house fire ignites during birthday party

A birthday party at a home in southeast Santa Rosa ended in an evacuation on Saturday night after a fire ignited in the attic, officials said.

The blaze in the 800 block of Aston Avenue was reported at about 7 p.m. after people at the party noticed smoke coming from the attic and called 911, according to a report from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7046478&lat=38.4244793&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Everybody at the party had evacuated from the one-story home by the time firefighters arrived, officials said. Nobody was hurt.

Firefighters removed drywall and insulation above the living room to access the blaze and cut an opening in the roof to release smoke and heat. They got the fire under control in about 15 minutes, according to the report.

An investigator determined that blaze started in the electrical wiring in the attic. It caused about $50,000 in damage, officials said.

Seven people and a dog were displaced by the fire, according to fire officials.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.