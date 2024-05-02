Santa Rosa marchers spotlight labor, immigrant rights in honor of International Workers’ Day

Over 150 community members, many from local migrant communities, as well as students from Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University, marched Wednesday afternoon to downtown Santa Rosa to advocate for workers’ and immigrants’ rights.

These demonstrators, like other groups that gathered nationwide and internationally, rallied around the theme that “Immigration Rights Are Human Rights.” There efforts recognize International Workers’ Day, which takes place May 1.

These various events were held to honor workers and to rally for improved working conditions, especially for blue-collar laborers.

In Sonoma County, immigrants’ rights and workers’ rights conjoin as many laborers from migrant communities live and work in this region

Anna Salgado, in her 50s, works as a senior caregiver.

She marched Wednesday for farmworkers, such as her sister, who work in Sonoma County vineyards. These workers need protections, Salgado said.

She said vineyard workers have had to work in smokey weather after the wildfires in recent years, which could lead to health problems. She added that many female farmworkers have been subjected to sexual abuse or harassment.

“We need to treat them with dignity and care more about their rights,” she said, adding that farmworkers, in particular, deserve such protections because they provide us with the food we eat.

Participants gathered in front of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They carried signs proclaiming immigrants’ rights are human rights.

Local Aztec dancers led a blessing of the space before organizers hand delivered letters to the Sheriff’s Office adminstration demanding that the organization stop sharing information with the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency.

Event co-organizer Renee Saucedo, who is also a local advocate, educator and attorney, who works with ALMAS Libres and the RAIZES Collective in Sonoma County, said this region does not have a sanctuary ordinance in place that would keep the Sheriff’s Office from sharing information with ICE.

She said that because many in the immigrant communities mistrust law enforcement they don’t call them when they need help.

From the Sheriff’s Office, the group marched to the county administration building, which houses the offices of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

There, they delivered a letter with two demands: first, that the supervisors advocate for a Path To Citizenship policy and, second, that the board support a sanctuary ordinance.

Led by Aztec dancers, the marchers then continued into downtown Santa Rosa to Old Courthouse Square, gathering participants as they walked.

Laura Escutia, 19, of Santa Rosa, said she has previously taken part in these types of marches.

She said she came out Wednesday to amplify the voices of migrant workers and immigrant families who work in Sonoma County fields to make sure they’re never forgotten.

“I’m lucky that I get to be out here to put out that luche (Spanish, for fight),” Escutia added.

