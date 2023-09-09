Santa Rosa is among the best cities in the United States for Hispanic entrepreneurs to make their business dreams a reality, according to a report out this week by financial website WalletHub.

Sonoma County’s largest city ranked 63 out of 182 cities in WalletHub’s list of “2023’s Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs,” coming in between Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Florida cities grabbed eight of the 10 top spots on WalletHub’s list, including the top five cities Orlando, Miami, Pembroke Pines, Cape Coral and Fort Lauderdale.

The worst city for Hispanic entrepreneurs is Cleveland, Ohio, according to WalletHub.

To put together the ranking, WalletHub compared data related to “Hispanic Business-Friendliness” and “Hispanic Purchasing Power,” the website said.

Business-friendliness was determined by data charting average growth of revenue for Hispanic-owned business, as well as number of significant startups, average monthly rent for office space and average length of workdays for Hispanic business owners.

Purchasing power was reflected in data related to cost of living compared to median annual income of Hispanic households, as well as Hispanic unemployment rates, population growth and percentage of Hispanics with a bachelor’s degree in each city.

Santa Rosa ranked better on Hispanic purchasing power (53) than business-friendliness (67).

The Southern California city of Santa Clarita was the top city in California, coming in at number 8. Other high ranking California cities include Ontario (15), Riverside (17), Moreno Valley (21) and Fontana (24).

Bay Area cities San Francisco (142), San Jose (134) and Oakland (128) all scored much lower on the list than Santa Rosa. Other California cities that ranked lower than Santa Rosa include Los Angeles (105), Sacramento (110), Stockton (117), San Diego (118), Fresno (129) and Modesto (132).

For more information, go to wallethub.com.