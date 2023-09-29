Santa Rosa is among the best cities in the United States for women to thrive, according to a report out this week by financial website WalletHub.

Sonoma County’s largest city ranked 59 out of 182 cities in WalletHub’s list of “2023's Best & Worst Cities for Women,” coming in between Anaheim, California, and Atlanta, Georgia.

To put together the ranking, WalletHub compared data related to living standards for women, including economic and social well-being and health care and safety.

To determine economic and social well-being, WalletHub looked at the median earnings for female workers, unemployment rates, job security and share of women-owned businesses. To put together its health and safety rankings, the website gathered data on the quality of women’s hospitals, abortion policies and access, the share of women who are physically active versus the share who are obese, and suicide rates for women.

According to WalletHub, the best city in the U.S. for women is Columbia, Maryland — a planned community consisting of 10 self-contained villages. South Burlington, Vermont, came in number two on the ranking, followed by California cities Irvine, Fremont, and Santa Clarita to round out the top five.

The worst city for women in the U.S. is Jackson, Mississippi, according to WalletHub.

In its ranking, Santa Rosa was better poised than most cities to handle women’s health and safety concerns, coming in at 21 out of the 182 cities. Santa Rosa was less favorable for women’s economic and social well-being, which was ranked 131 out of 182. Still, the combination of data determined that Santa Rosa was in the top third of U.S. metros for women.

Other California cities that placed higher on the list than Santa Rosa included San Francisco (11), Oakland (19), Sacramento (21), San Jose (30) and San Diego (42).

Cities in the state that ranked lower than Santa Rosa included Los Angeles (76), Bakersfield (85), San Bernardino (99), Stockton (110), Modesto (120), and Fresno (131).

For more information, go to wallethub.com.