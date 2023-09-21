Santa Rosa is one of the worst U.S. cities to retire, according to a new report by financial website WalletHub.

Sonoma County’s largest city ranked 124 out of 182 cities on WalletHub’s Sept. 5 list of "2023's Best & Worst Places to Retire.“ The city ranked between Burlington, Vermont, and Houston, Texas.

Tampa, Florida, topped WalletHub’s list of best cities to retire, followed by Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Miami, Florida, rounding out the top five.

To put together the ranking, WalletHub compared data related to affordability, activities, quality of life and health care for the 182 cities.

Data related to affordability included adjusted cost of living, taxpayer rates and cost of in-home services. Activities rankings took into account the number of museums, theaters, book clubs and other social offerings per capita. Quality of life was determined by crime rates, air and water quality, and the share of each city’s population aged 65 and older. Health care data included the number of physicians, dentists, physical therapists and other medical professionals per 10, 000 residents as well as life expectancy.

Santa Rosa ranked lowest in affordability, coming in at 165 out of 182. The city did not fare much better in the activities category, ranked 117. The city’s highest ranking was quality of life, at 18 out of 182, and it’s health care ranking was 62.

According to WalletHub, the best city in California to retire is San Francisco (11), which ranked second-highest in the country in activities, after Washington, DC.

Other high ranking cities in the state include San Diego (20), Los Angeles (34), and Sacramento (41).

California cities that ranked worse than Santa Rosa include Modesto (148), Riverside (158), Ontario (162), Fresno (171), Bakersfield (180), and Stockton, which came in last at 182.

For more information, go to wallethub.com.