Santa Rosa jewelry store robbed by two armed men

A Santa Rosa jewelry store was robbed Wednesday by two men, one carrying a gun, who also stole a wallet from a customer, police said.

The robbery was reported about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at a store inside Santa Rosa Plaza mall.

One man broke jewelry cases and grabbed merchandise while the other, who had a handgun, guarded the customer, according to Santa Rosa police.

They fled through a furniture store that exits onto A Street, police said, adding that they got away with property worth “thousands” of dollars.

They men wore black clothing and had masks covering their faces.

Investigators believe they entered the mall through the furniture store on A Street, where an older-model Lexus ES 300 was spotted driving back and forth just prior to the theft.

Police say it “may” be related to the theft and they want to interview its driver. It was from the late 1990s or early 2000s, black and gray and had a fake license plate.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to arrests.

Police say anyone with information may use the online tip line at srcity.org/crimetips.

