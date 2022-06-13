Santa Rosa Juneteenth event to honor late community advocate

Vince Harper, the beloved, longtime nonprofit employee who died last year, will be honored during this year’s 52nd Annual Sonoma County MLK/ Juneteenth Community Festival.

The free event, scheduled for Saturday, will kick off at 10 a.m. with a walk from Santa Rosa’s Juilliard Park to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Harper dedicated his life to supporting local at-risk youth and needy families during his three decades at Santa Rosa’s Community Action Partnership. His most recent title, the nonprofit’s community engagement director, made him a familiar face throughout the community.

Nancy Rogers, the chairperson of the Juneteenth event, said Harper was a longtime member of the committee who puts on the gathering. Organizers could always rely on him to help set up for the event or take photos and videos of the festivities, Rogers said.

He died in November after battling ongoing health issues. He was 55.

“He was a big part of Juneteenth,” Rogers said. “Anytime we needed something, especially from the city, we would go to Vince.”

A dedication to Harper’s life will take place just after 11:30 a.m. More than 30 vendors, ranging from those selling food to jewelry, are expected to table at the event. Basketball games and live music performances are planned throughout the day.

“We go out there with our families to have fun and joy,” Rogers said. “But we cannot forget why we’re out there. We’re standing on the shoulders of so many people who gave their lives … for us to be able to vote, for us to be out here to celebrate, for our kids to go to college.”

The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. It dates back to June 19, 1865, the day Union troops reached Galveston, Texas with news of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

President Joe Biden’s executive order last year, which established Juneteenth as a federal holiday, was part of what inspired an inaugural event is taking shape in the city of Sonoma to commemorate the holiday.

Called the Sonoma Juneteenth Celebration, it will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center.

Rebecca Chekouras, a retired Sonoma resident with experience in producing large-scale gatherings, said she founded the event after asking herself and others in the community whether there was a “valid and inclusive” way to celebrate Juneteenth in the predominantly white community.

Chekouras, who is white, said she has partnered with people of color from the region who are all working to organize the event.

“I just made the decision that I can do one small thing, I can do this holiday, and if everyone did one small thing, we could advance and move forward,” Chekouras said.

The focal point of the event will be an installation of The Remembrance Project, a community art project that partners textile artists with the name of a person who has lost their life to violence. Artists then research the person to learn more about their life and create a panel display in their honor.

The art display symbolizes the unfilled promises of emancipation, Chekouras said.

“It’s our national story and we don’t understand it well,” she said. “I think the end game, what it all comes down to, is a stronger and more empathetic community.”

Sara Trail, the founder of the Social Justice Sewing Academy, which oversees The Remembrance Project, will speak during the event. Mini-installations of the project will be on display at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library and the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art for part of the month as well.

Co-owner and chef Stéphane Saint Louis of Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma will make soup joumou, for attendees, Chekouras said. The soup is the national dish of Haiti and represents the country’s liberation from French colonial rule.

“It’s an opportunity for us as a country, as a place, as a town as a people to take another opportunity to engage with each other on conversations that have become increasingly difficult and increasingly urgent,” Chekouras said.

