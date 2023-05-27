Isaac Guadalupe Cervantes Valencia, 24, started attending Santa Rosa Junior College in 2017, just before the Tubbs Fire hit. On Saturday, Cervantes graduated from SRJC with an associate degree in fitness, nutrition and health.

Like many other students of all ages, Cervantes has endured disaster after disaster in the past six years, including a 3-year, historic global pandemic.

“It made everything a little difficult, but I got through it,” he said. “I think that’s why it took a little longer.”

That degree of perseverance and resilience was celebrated Saturday, during Santa Rosa Junior College’s 104th annual commencement ceremony, which saw more than 500 students participate in the ceremony to receive their diplomas.

SRJC officials said more than 1,400 students will receive their degrees this year. With many students receiving more than one degree, the school expects more than 1,900 degrees awarded.

The ceremony, which started at 9 a.m. and ended at about 11:10 a.m., was held at Bailey Field. Family and friends of graduates sat in the cold, wet metal bleachers, some of them wholly unprepared for the drizzle and mid-50s temperatures.

“We’re all going to have squishy butts,” said Eva Navarro of Petaluma, whose sister, Rachel Hirschi, 46, was graduating with a degree in psychology with plans to transfer to Sonoma State University in August.

“We are so excited for her and proud of her accomplishments,” Navarro said.

Saturday’s event marked the 11th and final commencement for SRJC President Frank Chong, who has retired and serves his final day on campus July 19. During his welcome speech, Chong reflected on his tenure leading the school.

Chong highlighted his proudest moments, which included shepherding a $410 million bond measure for the construction of numerous academic buildings; expanding academic and vocational programs; the completion of the affordable dorm housing for students; and helping to grow the SRJC foundation from $12 million in 2012 when he arrived to $70 million today.

Chong thanked the “many people who encouraged me, challenged me and, yes, even criticized me.” He said that with their support, “I'm leaving SRJC, I believe, better than I found it.

Chong acknowledged the difficulties endured by North Coast residents and SRJC students during repeated natural disasters and the yearslong pandemic. But he challenged graduates to “never waste a disaster. Turn it into an opportunity, instead.”

“Believe me, as much as I wish for you a world of harmony, we are far from that,” Chong said. “From gun violence to fentanyl, from global warming to social unrest. from homelessness to (diversity, equity and inclusion) issues — we need your brain power, creativity, innovation and a fresh new way to address these seemingly impossible challenges.”

This year’s student speaker was Daniela Ingargiola, a biology major and recipient of the Chemistry Department Scholarship, Dream Big scholarship and the Harris Family SRJC Teaching Fellows Award.

Ingargiola, who is transferring to UC Davis and hopes to attend veterinary school after completing her bachelor’s degree, pointed out that SRJC was an ideal environment for self discovery.

“You'll always hear people say that when you're in college, you will change your major a couple of times,” she said. “Well, community college allowed me to change my major a generous handful of times. And it was truly one of the best things for me. Because today, I stand here knowing exactly what I want with my future and exactly what I do not want, and I was able to accomplish this while leaving SRJC with zero tuition debt.”

Ingargiola commented that many students at SRJC have families that they go home to take care of, or have no choice but to work while in school, along with a number of other obligations. “This is what makes community college students very special people,” she said. “You will not find a more persistent, resilient and ambitious person than a community college graduate.”

That theme of persistence was echoed by this year’s commencement speaker, Herman G. Hernández , executive director of Los Cien Sonoma County, a Latino leadership organization, and president of the Sonoma County Board of Education. Hernandez, a former graduate of Santa Rosa Junior College, reflected on his three biggest failures and mistakes that were no less pivotal than successes.

Hernández recalled how dropping out of Sonoma State University led him to SRJC, which eventually prepared him for successful graduation from San Diego State University. Therapy following a DUI arrest when he was younger helped him “get back on track” and rebuild his confidence, and getting fired from his first job out of college introduced him to former Sonoma County Supervisor Mike McGuire in 2014, when McGuire successfully won a seat in the state Senate.

“We all have our own mistakes and failures that have helped us get to where we are today,” Hernández said. “And as painful and embarrassing as they might be, I encourage you all to embrace them, celebrate them, appreciate them for what they truly are: life lessons, wisdom, experience, perspective.”

Rachel Hirschi, the psychology major, said her attendance at SRJC was part of a personal, family journey. Several years ago, Hirschi attended the college but stopped when she landed a job for 10 years with the county Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

She returned to school after her son died.

“I lost my son, who might have been helped if he had gotten the right psychological help,” she said, adding that she plans to get a B.A. in psychology at SSU and then pursue graduate work in clinical psychology.

Hirschi said she’s “excited that I finally did it.”

