Ella Weiss realized she was queer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she struggled to find a sense of community.

Now, the newly opened Queer Resource Center at Santa Rosa Junior College is providing resources that Weiss — a student at the college — said have created a new feeling of belonging.

“I hadn’t had a chance to feel the presence of being a part of a queer community in-person because as long as I can remember, I’ve only been involved on Internet spaces,” she said.

“That sense of community was such a valuable thing for me to find.”

In 2022, the junior college was among 75% of California community colleges without an LGBTQ+ resource center, according to a 2022 report.

A “Campus Pride Index” that surveyed staff and students in 2016 indicated the need for additional LGBTQ+ resources on campus. The school’s LGBTQ+-related resources, safety, courses and overall involvement were rated 2 out of 5 stars at the time.

Not long after, Roam Romagnoli, faculty coordinator of the Queer Resource Center, and a group of interns started to work to expand the resources on campus.

The college established its Queer Resource Center at the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The past year has been spent building out the center’s community, providing resources to students and hosting LGBTQ+-friendly events.

The center provides basic-needs resources, ranging from school supplies to grocery gift cards. It also offers queer-specific resources, such as a queer library and access to events related to LGBTQ+ topics.

One of these events was the center’s first annual Winter Drag Ball in December 2022, a free event that offered students an inclusive environment to watch a performance by local drag artists.

“Outside of it being a fun experience that I feel anyone of any sexuality could enjoy, it had this great feeling of community,” Weiss said.

Following the event, Weiss attended meetings at the queer center and used the space as a study and “hangout” spot, noting its welcoming atmosphere.

Felix Reyes Santiago, a part-time student worker at the Center who has been involved with LGBTQ+ resources at the junior college since 2017, said the establishment of the center has allowed students to find a niche on campus specific to their community.

“It’s a place where students can go to be comfortable and hang out while meeting other folks that are both students and part of the (LGBTQ+) community,” he said.

“By having the Queer Resource Center, I feel that it’s helped us more with community-building, and we’ve gained more trust from LGBTQ students.”

A Queer Resource Center also opened last fall on the junior college’s Petaluma campus, within its intercultural center.

Queer students were able to get professional headshots that were more gender-affirming during an event at the Petaluma center, which Kimi Barbosa, coordinator at the Petaluma campus’ intercultural center, said had a positive impact.

“We did the photo shoot and realized that having access to clothing and things that make you feel good and align with your identity is so, so important,” she said.

“We were able to see how much joy came out of that and just how gender-affirming that was for them.”

The center later opened its Gender Expansion Closet, which offered clothing, accessories and makeup for students who may not otherwise have access to such items to accurately fit their gender identities.

It also provides binders to students, which are undergarments worn by nonbinary or transgender men that flatten a person’s breasts under clothing. They were donated by Positive Images, a Santa Rosa-based LGBTQIA nonprofit, and offered to students free of charge and in a variety of sizes.

The center plans to collaborate in the upcoming school year with businesses and resources to expand its reach across campus. A website is also in the works for students who are unable to frequent the center in person.

The Queer Resource Center-specific site is currently under construction, but students and community members can access LGBTQ+ resources and information at lgbtq.santarosa.edu/lgbtq-resources.