Santa Rosa Labor Day breakfast highlights accomplishments, calls for activism

North Coast labor leaders, as well as national, state and local politicians, called for stronger labor laws and a resurgence of progressive voting ahead of the November midterm elections during the North Bay Labor Council’s annual Labor Day breakfast.

“Something's happening in this country — we have got momentum,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael.

“A lot of it is this terrible Supreme Court, ripping away fundamental rights. But we're going to make this November Roe-vember,” he said, referring to the court’s earlier decision overturning Roe v Wade.

The breakfast was held in the parking lot of the Teamsters Hall on Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa. Most of those in attendance sat in the shade along the tree-lined edges of the parking lot, as temperatures began climbing into the 90s well before noon.

Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, said the women's and youth vote in November will be crucial for Democrats.

Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, boasted that the Democratic led Legislature in Sacramento had passed strong housing bills that would build millions of units by “hard working women and men of organized labor.”

Other accomplishments, he said, include passage of a $54 billion climate package; the first-of-its-kind expansion of health coverage to undocumented immigrants; and passage of AB 257, which would improve wages and working conditions for fast food workers. AB 257 was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.

In honor of the Labor Day holiday, McGuire extended thanks to tradesmen and carpenters, nurses and health care workers who worked through the pandemic, grocery workers, and teachers who continued to educate youth in chaotic times.

McGuire also called on Newsom to sign AB 2183, a bill that would give farmworkers more flexibility when it comes to voting in union elections.

“We need to say thank you to the farmworkers who are out there day and night, day and night, and we need to get AB 2183 signed by the governor,” McGuire said.

The bill was recently passed by the state Legislature, and President Joe Biden unexpectedly endorsed it Sunday, putting pressure on Newsom, who vetoed a similar bill last year.

“I strongly support California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act (AB 2183), which will give California’s agricultural workers greater opportunity to organize and collectively bargain for better wages, benefits, and working conditions,” Biden said in a White House statement.

“Farmworkers worked tirelessly and at great personal risk to keep food on America’s tables during the pandemic,” Biden wrote. “In the state with the largest population of farmworkers, the least we owe them is an easier path to make a free and fair choice to organize a union.”

During the breakfast gathering, several speakers brought attention to the ongoing strike by mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente facilities. Natalie Rogers, a Kaiser mental health worker and Santa Rosa City Councilwoman, thanked the North Day Labor Council for providing a “sizable donation” to the workers’ union, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, to help them make ends meet during the strike.

“Today will be no rest for me,” she said, adding the organization’s donation will “help keep the workers on the picket lines and to help us continue to feed our families and to stay united.”

The strike is going into its fourth week, Rogers said, “So today is Day One of week number four and Kaiser has not come back to the bargaining table. So we're asking for any and all support and we thank you for the support that we have received from everyone.”

At the Kaiser picket line on Bicentennial Way and Mendocino Avenues in Santa Rosa, Nohemi Lopez-Klinck, a marriage and family therapist who works on Kaiser’s child team in Santa Rosa sat under the shade of a tree near the corner. She was among half a dozen striking mental health workers maintaining the picket line Monday.

Lopez-Klinck said her team of more than 20 mental health staff are responsible for Kaiser’s youngest members. That team has lost 6 staff members since January.

“I’m out here because it’s day 22 of our strike and I want to show Kaiser than we’re still taking this very seriously,” Lopez-Klinck said. “We need a fair contract that addresses staffing issues.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.