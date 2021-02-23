Santa Rosa launches survey for major planning effort

Santa Rosa wants your help identifying the most important changes affecting land use and public policy the city should make over the next few decades.

The city announced Monday the launch of a community survey for its latest general plan, part of an effort dubbed “Santa Rosa Forward.”

The brief questionnaire asks residents to say what changes — related to housing, the economy, the environment, social equity, natural disasters and more — they most want to see. The survey also asks what method of communication people prefer to be involved in local government and invites them to describe their general health and relation to Santa Rosa, including the option to use a digital map to identify their neighborhood.

The general plan update also will include a focus on “healthy city policies” following a $600,000 grant to Santa Rosa from Kaiser Permanente in 2020.

It’s available online at srcity.org/GPUSurvey. More information is available at www.santarosaforward.com.

Municipal general plans are required by law in California. They provide a long-term consensus for developing and connecting municipalities, showcasing past, present and future visions of the city.

The current version, Santa Rosa General Plan 2035, was adopted in late 2009 and spans more than 400 pages.

