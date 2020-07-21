Santa Rosa looks to put tax extension on November ballot

Santa Rosa is on the cusp of asking voters in November to take two temporary sales tax measures and make them permanent in a bid to shore up future revenue that supports nearly $20 million a year in city services and staffing.

The City Council on Tuesday will discuss a request from city staff to place on the Nov. 3 ballot a measure to fuse two quarter-cent general sales taxes into one half-cent tax, while keeping the city’s sales tax rate at 9%. Each quarter cent of Santa Rosa sales tax earns about $9 million, equating to about 5% of the city’s $177 million general fund.

The two tax measures, first passed by voters in 2018 and 2010, would otherwise expire in 2025 and 2027, respectively. As general taxes needing only majority approval, they have been used to support all manner of city services, including payroll and programs across City Hall.

Their proposed consolidation comes after a city consultant’s June survey found clear majority support for a general measure that would make permanent taxes equal to roughly 10% of the city’s general fund revenue.

The political prospects look more daunting for the city’s other quarter-cent sales tax, Measure O, a special levy passed in 2004 to support public safety programs and staffing. It also is set to expire in 2025, and because it would need a two-thirds majority to pass, observers think renewal would be unlikely in the current climate.

“Pretty much, the special tax is a non-starter,” consultant Brian Godbe of Godbe Research said at a city meeting earlier this month.

Godbe’s survey data and analysis laid the groundwork for City Manager Sean McGlynn to urge the council to take action sooner to pass a tax measure rather than later to avoid “a $27 million hit to the general fund” if all three taxes were allowed to lapse.

“Everything is happening concurrently, and that makes it very difficult to defer,” McGlynn said earlier this month.

The Godbe Research survey took place from June 17 to June 25 and gleaned responses from about 1,500 registered voters, with half asked about a general tax measure and half asked about a special tax for public safety.

Questions about a general tax indicated about 60% supported a consolidation and extension, but that barely half would support doing the same for the public safety tax — well below the two-thirds threshold needed for a special tax’s success. The survey had a margin of error of 2.49%.

Any tax proposal for Santa Rosa voters would join at least two other countywide tax measures headed for the November ballot: a 20-year extension of an existing sales tax for transportation infrastructure and a new 10-year quarter-cent tax for mental health and homeless services.

General sales tax measures have fared well in Santa Rosa, though relatively few have been permanent, said David McCuan, a political scientist at Sonoma State University.

But recent social upheaval, the pandemic recession, and the sway of a presidential election over voters’ attention complicate the outlook for Santa Rosa’s proposed combined measure, he said.

“The recommendation to combine them and make them permanent is a leap of faith in a pandemic,” McCuan said.

The pandemic’s projected multiyear hit to city revenues is part of the reason Santa Rosa is looking to shore up its tax base now, said Alan Alton, the city’s acting chief financial officer. Asking voters this fall also aids the city’s long-term financial planning process, he said.

“Knowing that you have some really large holes in your revenue forecast, it makes it difficult to make those plans,” Alton said Monday.

McCuan noted that the proposed idea of making the measure permanent also could hurt its chances by making it a bigger target for organized anti-tax advocates, who could highlight the $95 million wire transfer Santa Rosa received earlier this month via PG&E.

Those funds, awarded to Santa Rosa in a $1 billion settlement between the utility and Northern California governments for wildfires in 2017 and 2018, don’t play much of a role into the city’s long-term revenue projections, Alton said.

“I don’t think you want to build a budget based on one-time dollars,” he said. “You need an ongoing source of revenue.”

City voters passed one of the general quarter-cent measures in 2010 as finances sagged during the Great Recession, and renewed it in 2016. They passed the other in 2018 to shore up the city’s budget after the 2017 firestorm.

Measure O, the special quarter-cent tax that pays for police, fire and gang prevention services, was amended by voters in 2016 to ratify new spending minimums, including a now-controversial rule that guarantees the Santa Rosa Police Department more than a third of general fund spending.

Measure O and police funding more broadly were at the center of Santa Rosa’s recent budget hearings, which drew unusually high public turnout after protests against systemic racism and calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, during a city meeting focused on long-term financial policy earlier this month, raised the prospect of “participative budgeting” — a municipal strategy in which a group of citizens directly allocate some of the budget, or in this case, some of the money generated by the consolidated November measure, should it be advanced to the ballot and pass.

“That is something I’ve been hearing from our community in many of the community listening sessions I’ve been participating in the last couple weeks,” Schwedhelm said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.