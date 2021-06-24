Santa Rosa lowrider community mourns death of co-founder Rene Urena

When Rene Urena cruised his shiny, gold 1964 Ford Galaxie lowrider down Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa, pride in his eyes, smile on his face — everyone knew it was his.

It was a kind of grand entrance for the Santa Rosa resident who co-founded a local lowrider club 20 years ago.

And, it is one of the many things his family and friends will miss about him.

On June 18, the longtime rider, who worked as a security guard at The Hook Dispensary — the only Latino-owned cannabis dispensary in Santa Rosa — died of liver failure. He was 46.

A Los Angeles native, Urena’s love for classic cars prompted him to co-found the lowrider club, 1 Firme Car Club, in 2001 when he was just 25 years old.

The club, which started out in Windsor where Urena and many of the beginning members lived at the time, is a part of the Sonoma County LowRider Council. It was purposefully established on March 31, the birthday of the late Latino civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, who Urena considered a personal hero.

To this day, the club draws hundreds of lowriders from the Sonoma County region to Santa Rosa to participate in collective cruises across the city. The club also hosts car shows at local events and donates to backpack and toy drives throughout the year.

In 2001, Urena was one of the first members of his newly established club to own a lowrider and inspired younger members to own one too, said club member Lalo Barragan.

Urena, he said, was considered one of the club’s “originals.”

“Rene represented everything that the lowrider community is about — family and friendship,” Barragan, 43, an original member of 1 Firme Car Club, said. “He was so inclusive. He brought people together.”

More than 200 people gathered at a June 19 vigil held outside The Hook Dispensary in Santa Rosa, where Urena worked for three years as a security guard. In total, his career in the cannabis industry in Santa Rosa spanned 17 years, his youngest sister, Veronica Garcia, said.

“He was a combination of a cholo, Mother Teresa and Dr. Phil — I swear,” said Eddie Alvarez, Urena’s friend for 30 years and owner of Hook Dispensary. “People were drawn to him — he had a gift.”

Urena’s likable personality attracted many different people, those who knew him said. It didn’t matter if he was in a grocery store, jewelry store, or hanging out in some park — Urena was bound to run into someone he knew.

“He greeted every single person that walked through the dispensary — first with a handshake and then a hug,” Alvarez said. “If there were homeless people around, he’d buy them food and cigarettes if they needed it, that’s just who Rene was.”

The oldest of three siblings, Urena lived in his Santa Rosa home for the past six years. He was a Sonoma County resident for the past 30 years.

His younger sister, 41-year-old Veronica Garcia, saw Urena a week before his passing. He showed up at her Santa Rosa home with a belated birthday gift for her 17-year-old daughter — pink roses.

“My daughter says those roses are blooming again, we think it’s Rene,” Garcia said Wednesday.

The day of his visit, Urena spent it barbecuing for his family and dancing with his sister’s four kids ‒ who he adored, Garcia said.

“It didn’t matter who Rene was speaking to, he’d be his authentic self no matter what,” Barragan said. “Like lowriding, he transcended color barriers, race, young or old, economic class ‒ it didn’t matter.”

Friends said Urena, who was covered in Aztec tattoos, listened to Bob Marley, loved dancing to Chicano music, and often fell asleep to the sound of reggae. Besides his love of cars, Urena was often found near the grill barbecuing ribs, experimenting with burger recipes, and eating the Mexican meat stew, Birria.

“This all happened so unexpectedly,” Garcia said of her brother’s death. “Everyone that knew him was changed by him ‒ that was my brother.”

On July 10, lowrider clubs from across Sonoma County will gather on Mendocino Avenue — one of her brother’s favorite cruising spots — for a final cruise to his burial site at Santa Rosa Mortuary, Garcia added.

Garcia’s husband will lead the procession, driving Urena’s prized gold Galaxie lowrider.

