Santa Rosa is among the best places to rent in the United States, according to a report out this week by financial website WalletHub.

Santa Rosa squeezed into the middle of WalletHub’s list of “2023's Best & Worst Places to Rent in America” and was ranked number 83 out of 182 listed cities, between Richmond, Virginia, and Denver, Colorado.

To put together the ranking, WalletHub looked at the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, and gathered data related to each city’s rental market, affordability and quality of life.

To determine rental markets and affordability, WalletHub compared statistics such as rental vacancies, average home size, rent-price changes over the year, and cost of living in each city. Quality of life stats included commute times, recreation options, favorable weather, school rankings and even state bedbug laws for rental properties.

While Santa Rosa ranked low in the rental market and affordability metric, coming in at 162 out of 182, it scored near the top in quality of life at 25. The city’s ranking actually slipped more than 10 spots from Wallethub’s 2022 list, which ranked Santa Rose 71 out of 182 listed cities.

Overland Park, Kansas topped the list of best places to rent, followed by Scottsdale, Arizona; Bismarck, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Chandler, Arizona.

The worst city to rent in, according to WalletHub, is Detroit, Michigan.

Irvine was the top city in California to make the list, coming in at 9. Other cities in the state that outranked Santa Rosa included Fremont (12), San Francisco (15), Huntington Beach (28), San Jose (34), San Diego (38), Sacramento (57), Bakersfield (64) and Anaheim (77).

California cities that were ranked lower than Santa Rosa included Riverside (97), Modesto (105) Los Angeles (127), Long Beach (130), Stockton (144), Oakland (149), and San Bernardino (166).