Santa Rosa was listed among the healthiest cities in the United States, according to a report out this week by financial website WalletHub.

Santa Rosa just made into the top third of WalletHub’s list of “Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America (2024),” and was ranked 62 out of 182 listed cities, between Yonkers, New York, and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Just down Highway 101, San Francisco topped the list of healthiest cities. Honolulu, Hawaii, took the number two spot, followed by Seattle, Washington, San Diego and Washington, D.C., rounding out the top five.

To put together the ranking, WalletHub looked at the most populated U.S. cities and gathered data related to each city’s health care, food, fitness, and green spaces.

Health care rankings included cost and availability of doctors and percentage of residents full vaccinated against COVID-19, while food rankings ranged from farmer’s markets per capita to Google search interest in “Healthy Eating.” Fitness rankings took into account the number of gyms and weight-loss centers and instructors per capita, while green spaces encompassed quality of parks and outdoor options.

Santa Rosa of the categories, Santa Rosa ranked best in food (No. 55) and green space (No. 59), with slightly lower rankings in fitness (No. 72) and health care (No. 97).

In its report, WalletHub said San Francisco is the healthiest city in America, in part because it has the lowest share of obese adults in the country, at just 19% of the population.

WalletHub emphasized the city’s high number of vegetarian and gluten-free restaurant options per capita, and said San Francisco spends more per capita on parks and recreation than other major cities.

The report also highlighted Honolulu’s health insurance coverage rates, reporting over 94% of adults and 98% of children have health insurance; and pointed out Seattle’s physically active population, saying that 86% of adults participated in physical activity in the last month.

Other California cities to rank higher than Santa Rosa on the list include Los Angeles (No. 11), Huntington Beach (No. 14), San Jose (No. 21), Oakland (No. 26), Sacramento (No. 35), and Anaheim (No. 52).

California cities ranked lower than Santa Rosa include Santa Ana (No. 90), Modesto (No. 103), Fresno (No. 139), Stockton (No. 140), and Bakersfield (No. 154).

The most unhealthy city in the country was Brownsville, Texas, according to WalletHub.

For more information, go to wallethub.com.