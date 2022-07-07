Santa Rosa man, 75, accused of attempted robbery of Sebastopol bank

A Santa Rosa senior citizen is accused of attempting to rob a Sebastopol bank Thursday morning.

Gary John Hutchins, 75, was arrested on suspicion of one count of attempted robbery as he was leaving the bank, according to Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore, who issued a news release hours after the incident.

“He (Hutchins) was compliant,” Kilgore said.

Hutchins is accused of telling an employee of the Wells Fargo bank branch at 7151 Bodega Ave. that he had a note and was there to rob the bank, according to the news release.

Someone at the bank called police and they responded to find a man matching the bank’s description coming out the door. The suspect had been described by the caller as male, white, bald and wearing a maroon shirt and gray shorts.

Asked if other customers in the bank were aware that an attempted robbery was in progress, Kilgore said, “Some customers thought something was happening.”

Kilgore said he couldn’t say if Hutchins actually had a note because the case must still be prosecuted and the investigation is ongoing. He also couldn’t say why the suspect suddenly left, but did say the man was not given any money.

Hutchins was taken to the Sonoma County Jail after being arrested. No weapons were involved and there were no injuries, according to the police statement.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact the department at 707-829-4400 and refer to report number 22-0490.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-529-5201.