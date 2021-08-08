Police: Santa Rosa gunman arrested in murder attempt

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after police say he shot through a car window at another man.

Taylor Young, 35, is suspected of attempting to shoot a man who was sitting in a car shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Lance Drive in Santa Rosa, police said, adding that Young and the alleged victim know each other.

Police said the man was sitting in a car with a friend when Young “appeared at the victim’s front passenger door.”

“The victim opened the door and the door struck Young in the face,” officials said in the news release. “.. Young removed a semiautomatic from his pocket and pointed it at the victim.”

Police said the man in the car moved “because Young fired at least one round into the vehicle.”

They said the bullet “narrowly missed” the man in the car and “struck the front passenger window and the back of the victim’s seat,” according to the release.

The man and the vehicle’s driver sped away. No one was injured, police said.

Young later called the police and acknowledged he had a handgun, but declined to meet officers, according to the news release.

Officers then found Young in 1200 block of West College Avenue. A 9 mm Glock handgun was discovered in a vehicle and connected to him, along with suspected narcotics, authorities said.

Young was booked into Sonoma County Jail and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court. His bail was set at $1 million.

