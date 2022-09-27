Subscribe

Santa Rosa man accused of drug trafficking; police seize guns, drugs and cash

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2022, 7:40PM
An investigation into drug trafficking ended with Santa Rosa police arresting a suspect and searching two homes in Santa Rosa and a third in Clearlake Monday, police said.

Andreas Guzman-Loya, 25, is accused of selling “large amounts of methamphetamine” in Santa Rosa and other parts of Sonoma County, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

About 9:40 a.m. Monday, investigators pulled over and detained Guzman-Loya on Mark West Springs Road and Old Redwood Highway. He is suspected of drug trafficking and gun-related crimes, according to police.

Investigators searched homes in the 1400 block of South Wright Road and the 2700 block of Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa. A third home in the 3200 block of 12th Street in Clearlake was also searched, officials said.

In Clearlake, officials arrested Guzman-Loya’s 39-year-old mother, Ma De Los Angeles, on suspicion of possessing a stolen handgun.

Investigators also seized a 12-gauge shotgun and more than $2,000 in cash in Clearlake, police said.

Officials found packaging materials and other evidence of drug sales at the home on Wright Road, police said.

At the Stony Point home, detectives seized about 3 pounds of meth, 2 ounces of heroin, a handgun, body armor and evidence of drug sales.

Guzman-Loya was booked into the Sonoma County jail. His mother is in custody at the Lake County jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

