Santa Rosa man accused of firearms possession, trying to lure juveniles for sex

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal firearms and attempting to lure juveniles to have sex with him, officials said.

Luis Morales-Vargas, 24, was arrested Aug. 4 by Santa Rosa detectives armed with a search warrant to search his home and his car.

During the search of Morales-Vargas’ car Investigators seized “a loaded, concealed, and unregistered Glock handgun.”

Morales-Vargas was detained at the Sonoma County jail.

After searching his residence in the 1000 block of Dorrit Avenue, investigators found an unsecured handgun and an assault rifle with no serial number, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

In addition to being arrested on suspicion of possessing the assault rifle, Morales-Vargas was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed weapon, Mahurin said.

During the investigation at the residence, detectives said they discovered evidence on Morales-Vargas’ cell phone that appeared as though he was using social media apps in an attempt to lure girls in their early teens into having sex with him.

Based on that evidence, detectives also arrested him on suspicion of sending harmful material to a minor; contacting a minor for sex acts; abnormal sexual interest in children; and using a minor for sex, Mahurin said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department’s Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence team is assisting with the probe, he said.

