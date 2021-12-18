Subscribe

Santa Rosa man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2021, 8:59PM

A Santa Rosa man is suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while she walked to school Friday morning.

Ernesto Camacho Abarca, 49, is accused of inappropriately touching the victim at least twice while on West College Avenue near Clover Drive, according to Santa Rosa police.

The encounter happened about 7:40 a.m., and the girl ran to a nearby store where employees called police for help.

Officers arrived at the store and found two people detaining the suspect.

The Police Department’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Team arrested Camacho Abarca on suspicion of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

He was being held at the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Police released the suspect’s photo to determine if there are additional victims.

The Family Justice Center of Sonoma County is assisting the victim and her family.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette