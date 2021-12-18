Santa Rosa man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old

A Santa Rosa man is suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while she walked to school Friday morning.

Ernesto Camacho Abarca, 49, is accused of inappropriately touching the victim at least twice while on West College Avenue near Clover Drive, according to Santa Rosa police.

The encounter happened about 7:40 a.m., and the girl ran to a nearby store where employees called police for help.

Officers arrived at the store and found two people detaining the suspect.

The Police Department’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Team arrested Camacho Abarca on suspicion of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

He was being held at the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Police released the suspect’s photo to determine if there are additional victims.

The Family Justice Center of Sonoma County is assisting the victim and her family.

