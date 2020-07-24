Santa Rosa man admits to sex crimes against teen

A Santa Rosa man admitted on Thursday to committing multiple sex offenses against a 13-year-old girl as part of a plea deal that came with a prison sentence of more than eight years.

Aldair Esquivel-Zarza, 22, pleaded guilty to committing a lewd act with a child under the age of 14, communicating with a child to solicit child pornography and sexually penetrating a child under the influence of a controlled substance, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Esquivel-Zarza and the 13-year-old girl first met each other on the social media application Snapchat in late May 2019, Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said.

The two met in person at Andy’s Unity Park, located south of Santa Rosa, the following month, when the victim realized Esquivel-Zarza had lied to her about being 14. Esquivel-Zarza admitted to her that he was actually 20.

Esquivel-Zarza then gave the girl marijuana while they were both in his car, where he committed several sexual acts with her, prosecutors said. He later messaged the girl, saying he wanted to meet her again and asked the girl to send him nude photos.

Police learned of the case on July 4, 2019, when the girl’s mother reported the encounter to police, Staebell said.

The victim’s mom called police again on July 11, 2019, to report Esquivel-Zarza had messaged her daughter, Staebell said. Officers then posed as the girl and messaged Esquivel-Zarza to meet at Andy’s Unity Park and to bring condoms. Police arrested Esquivel-Zarza on his way to the park, the news release said.

Esquivel-Zarza will need to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, prosecutors said.

