Santa Rosa man allegedly wielded box cutter at officers before he was shot, state corrections agency says

Authorities say the Santa Rosa man state parole agents confronted at his Fountaingrove home Wednesday afternoon came at officers with a box cutter before one of the officers shot him, critically injuring the 49-year-old parolee.

Ahead of the encounter, Charles Wyatt was suspected of an undisclosed “potential parole violation,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Three agents with the state Division of Adult Parole Operations were in the area of Lahinch Lane and Thomas Lake Harris Drive Wednesday about 1:40 p.m. to check on Wyatt, who possibly violated terms of his release, according to a Thursday statement by the state agency.

“When the agents arrived, Wyatt charged them with a box cutter,” the statement said. “One of the agents drew his weapon and shot the parolee.”

Agents began “lifesaving measures,” and arriving paramedics transported Wyatt to the hospital, where he was in critical condition but expected to survive.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, while the state Department of Corrections’ Deadly Force Investigation Team will review the incident for any violations of agency policy.

The three agents involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

Reached by email and text message Friday morning, state corrections and Sheriff’s Office officials did not answer questions about the nature of the reported potential parole violation.

They also have yet to specify the number of shots fired, where at the property the shooting occurred or the names of the officers involved.

When asked for further details, state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Terry Thornton referred The Press Democrat to the agency’s existing press release. He deferred other questions to the Sheriff’s Office.

“This is an isolated incident. The investigation is still ongoing, and multiple interviews have been conducted by the Sheriff's Office and Violent Crime detectives. The detectives are still in the process of identifying additional witnesses and gathering information,“ Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia said in an email. “The detectives must protect the integrity of the case. Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Sonoma County (District Attorney's Office) for review, as we do with all officer-involved shootings.”

The Attorney General’s Office, which has discretion to investigate police officer shootings, said it will not be intervening in the case.

The Press Democrat has requested the body-worn camera footage of the incident from the state corrections agency.

Sonoma County Superior Court records show Wyatt has a history of felony and misdemeanor convictions.

His criminal history in the county stretches back to 1992 and includes charges for false imprisonment, rape, assault on a peace officer and drug-related offenses, according to Jones.

In 2016, Wyatt served as a defense witness in the Sonoma County court trial of two men accused of killing a marijuana dealer in Forestville in 2013 while he was serving an eight year prison sentence for domestic violence.

His most recent convictions, in August 2020, stemmed from two separate cases from that summer. He pleaded no contest to one count of false imprisonment in one case and one count of criminal threats in the second case.

Wyatt was released from prison to parole supervision in November 2021.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.