A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday after police found a concealed gun in his vehicle during an early morning search, police said.

A police officer patrolling downtown just before 1 a.m. saw a vehicle illegally parked on the east side of Old Courthouse Square, the department announced Sunday evening.

Authorities said the officer made contact with the two male occupants in the vehicle and noticed evidence of narcotics and narcotics use inside.

The officer asked the two men to get out of the car and after searching the vehicle found an unloaded semi-automatic Bayard handgun hidden in a compartment in the car, police said.

The driver, Xaiyne Carlton, 32, was arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm inside a vehicle where he remained on a $10,000 bail. Sonoma County Superior Court records show Carlton was previously convicted for firearms charges.

The passenger, Royce Brownfield, 20, of Guerneville, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

