A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday night after police in Petaluma say he drove a truck into a parked vehicle while under the influence.

Alan Loyola Segura, 21, was arrested on suspicion of a DUI, hit and run, and driving without a license.

Police arrived about 10 p.m. at Western Avenue and Hill Drive after receiving a call from someone who witnessed the collision and saw two people leave the truck, said Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano.

Officers located two men, including Loyola Segura, who matched the descriptions provided by the caller.

Police conducted a records check and found Loyola Segura did not have a valid driver’s license.

The officers also smelled alcohol on his breath and noticed he was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot and watery eyes. Loyola Segura also said he had been drinking, Glaviano said.

Police conducted a sobriety test and determined Loyola Segura was impaired.

He was arrested at 10:28 p.m. and booked at 12:40 a.m. Monday in Sonoma County jail. His bail is $10,000.

The other occupant of the truck was released.

There were no injuries from the crash, Glaviano said.

