Santa Rosa man arrested after firing gun during argument, police say

A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and victim.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 15, 2023, 9:38PM

A Santa Rosa man opened fire Tuesday during an argument with a 28-year-old victim who was injured after being hit by “fragmenting material,” police said Wednesday night.

Armando Castellanos-Flores, 55, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault rifle, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Just before noon Tuesday, police were notified by a caller reporting someone had opened fire on his friend in the 2500 block of Pomo Trail, in northwest Santa Rosa.

Police interviewed the victim and determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the victim and suspect inside a home on Pomo Trail.

The suspect fired five rounds that hit unspecified property or surfaces, sending fragments toward the victim and nearby vehicles, police said.

Investigators arrested Castellanos-Flores at the home Wednesday and found six unregistered guns, two high-capacity magazines and other evidence related to the shooting, according to the police department.

