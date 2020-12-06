Santa Rosa man arrested after hearse stolen from outside church

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing a hearse that was left running after it arrived to deliver a casket to an area church.

Alberto Torres-Morales, 23, was jailed on suspicion of two felony charges after being found behind the wheel of the funeral vehicle about 3 miles away from where it had been taken, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Police found Torres-Morales, who is believed to be homeless, outside of a Motel 6 in the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday. The hearse was reported stolen about an hour earlier outside of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in the 300 block of Tenth Street, he said.

“I don’t think he got very far. It’s not very hard to find a hearse driving around,” Mahurin said.

Torres-Morales was set to be booked into Sonoma County jail on charges of felony grand theft auto and possession of a stolen vehicle, plus a violation of his probation.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.