Police on Wednesday arrested a Santa Rosa man, who had five outstanding felony arrests, after a standoff that lasted several hours, authorities said.

Officers with Santa Rosa Police Department’s traffic investigations unit attempted to locate Julio Hernandez, 27, about 7 p.m. at the home of a known acquaintance in the 1100 block of Morgan Street, according to a news release Thursday from the department.

At the residence, officers spoke with a woman who confirmed Hernandez was inside and potentially had a firearm, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Officers requested additional police, including on-duty SWAT officers, to the home.

Officers repeatedly called the residence to gain Hernandez’s compliance, and members of the hostage negotiation team negotiated with the man for about four hours, Mahurin said.

Hernandez eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Hernandez was arrested for outstanding warrants related to five cases involving two counts of domestic violence, a hit and run leading to serious injuries, being a felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

Hernandez was booked into the Sonoma County jail about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and is being held without bail.

