Santa Rosa man arrested after live online video prompts Vacaville standoff

A Santa Rosa man was arrested early Saturday after an armed standoff with a SWAT team in Vacaville, which began after police said the suspect posted a live online video in which he brandished a handgun while two nude women lay motionless on the floor behind him, according to TV station KPIX.

Raymond Michael Weber, 29, was taken into custody following the standoff. Two women were found dead inside the apartment, reports said.

A woman called the police to report a man who was possibly armed was inside the apartment and was livestreaming himself on social media, reports said. In the video, Weber can be seen brandishing a handgun with the two nude women in the background. The graphic video was also posted to YouTube, where several copies remained online most of Saturday before being removed. One had racked up more than 44,000 views.

The SWAT officers and a negotiation team responded to the scene and the apartment building was evacuated as a precaution, KPIX reported. The man was eventually taken into custody at 8:32 a.m.

Police reported that the man was wanted for an outstanding warrant for various felonies, including battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The cause of death of the women is still under investigation and their identities have not been released. Vacaville police officials could not be reached Saturday night.

