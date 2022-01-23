Santa Rosa man arrested after setting fire to motorcycle and house, police say

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested on suspicion of setting a motorcycle on fire and of attempting to set a house on fire, Santa Rosa police said Sunday.

Hezakiah Baker, whom authorities described as a transient, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of several offenses including arson, attempted arson, felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation, police said.

Shortly before 8:10 p.m. police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bush Street for an “arson in progress” according to Nixle alert issued early Sunday by police.

A community member called 911 to report that a man had set their motorcycle on fire and attempted to set their home on fire too, officials said.

They reported that that the man was “acting aggressively toward them when confronted and appeared to be on drugs,” according to the alert.

The man fled the home and the residents were able to extinguish the fire.

Responding officers detained Baker a few blocks away from the home, officials said, adding that he has been detained in the Sonoma County jail.