Subscribe

Santa Rosa man arrested, charged in gang shooting

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2021, 8:27PM
Updated 48 minutes ago

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Santa Rosa man in connection with a gang-related shooting that occurred on May 21.

Vicente Lopez-Reyes, 28, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, animal cruelty and misdemeanor possession of marijuana cultivation. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000 and he remains in custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At the time deputies served two search warrants related to the shooting, they found Lopez-Reyes with four malnourished puppies. The puppies were turned over to county Animal Services.

A reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of additional suspects in the shooting.

Gunfire was reported in the area of Eddy Drive and Robin Way in Santa Rosa at 10:23 p.m. on May 21.

Responding deputies found shell casings in the road and lawn of a home and three cars with bullet holes. Through evidence collected at the scene and investigation, Violent Crimes Unit detectives surmised that Lopez-Reyes was involved in the shooting.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette