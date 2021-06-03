Santa Rosa man arrested, charged in gang shooting

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Santa Rosa man in connection with a gang-related shooting that occurred on May 21.

Vicente Lopez-Reyes, 28, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, animal cruelty and misdemeanor possession of marijuana cultivation. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000 and he remains in custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At the time deputies served two search warrants related to the shooting, they found Lopez-Reyes with four malnourished puppies. The puppies were turned over to county Animal Services.

A reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of additional suspects in the shooting.

Gunfire was reported in the area of Eddy Drive and Robin Way in Santa Rosa at 10:23 p.m. on May 21.

Responding deputies found shell casings in the road and lawn of a home and three cars with bullet holes. Through evidence collected at the scene and investigation, Violent Crimes Unit detectives surmised that Lopez-Reyes was involved in the shooting.

