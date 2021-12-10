Santa Rosa man arrested in Cloverdale armed robbery was ‘person of interest’ in 2017 Mendocino County homicide

A Santa Rosa man who was a person of interest in a 2017 homicide was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the armed robbery of a Cloverdale convenience store earlier in the week, according to authorities

Cloverdale police officers began investigating the armed robbery on Monday night after a Quick Trip convenience store employee told officers he handed over an unknown amount of cash to a man brandishing a gun, demanding money “in a calm, clear voice.”

Their investigation led them to suspect that Roman Jose Soto, 32, of Santa Rosa was involved in the armed robbery, according to Cloverdale police in a Nixle alert.

Soto was previously the “person of interest” in the 2017 homicide of a Nichole Smith, a 32-year-old Pomo woman who was shot at her home in the Manchester Band of Pomo Indians’ reservation. Soto had been taken in for questioning, but never charged with the unsolved killing.

On Wednesday, Cloverdale police went to a residence connected to Soto near Common Way and Mojave Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to the alert.

They found a White Acura Infinity G37 sedan, registered to Soto, parked in front of the house. The vehicle’s make, model and color matched the vehicle that left the Cloverdale convenience store right after the robbery, caught on surveillance camera footage, officials said.

While officers waited for a pending search warrant, they watched the residence and vehicle, accompanied by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies.

Around 5:11 p.m., deputies detained Soto outside of the residence without incident, the alert said.

Once Cloverdale police were able to conduct a search warrant on the residence, officers located evidence connecting Soto to the crime.

Based on the evidence seized, including a gun, ammunition, cash and clothing matching the man in robbery footage, they arrested Soto on suspicion of armed robbery, possession of a firearm with no serial number and felon in possession of a firearm, according to officials.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and his bail was set at $500,000.

