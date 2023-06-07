A Santa Rosa man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder, among other charges, after selling drugs to a Napa teenager in 2022 that ultimately led to her death, police said.

Napa and Sonoma county law enforcement served a search warrant for Alan Martinez, 23, just before 10:40 a.m. at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Pioneer Way in Santa Rosa, according to a news release from the Napa Police Department.

A SWAT team from the Napa Police Department secured the area prior to the arrest. Santa Rosa Police Department and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Martinez and Luis Melgoza, 21, were identified earlier this year as suspects in the May 25, 2022, death of 17-year-old Vintage High School student Monica Flores, who died of a fentanyl overdose.

After 11 months of investigation, detectives found evidence that Martinez and Melgoza sold illegal narcotics, which contained fentanyl, to Flores.

Martinez was arrested without incident Monday and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of 11 charges, including murder, selling ketamine to a minor and abusing a child under 8 years old in a way that could cause great bodily injury or death.

Melgoza, who was already in custody at the Sonoma County jail for unrelated charges, which were not immediately clear Wednesday, was moved to the Napa County jail and booked on suspicion of six charges, including murder, conspiracy and child endangerment.

Both are being held without bail.

