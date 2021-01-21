Santa Rosa man arrested in drug investigation

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police seized nearly 2 pounds of illicit drugs authorities suspect he intended to sell.

Detectives stopped Abraham Torres-Palomino, 35, at about 1 p.m. at the Food Maxx parking lot on Sebastopol Road, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

A search warrant allowed them to make the stop and gave detectives access to Torres-Palomino’s Butterfield Lane home and three vehicles he was linked to. Detectives found half a pound of methamphetamine and nearly a quarter-pound of fentanyl apportioned out in several small plastic bags spread among the home and two of the vehicles, the department said.

Detectives also found more than a pound of “Red Rock” heroin, a mixture of black tar heroin and fentanyl, according to the news release.

Torres-Palomino was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and methamphetamine with the intent to sell, two felonies.

Torres-Palomino’s arrest came roughly four months after the department’s narcotics unit began an investigation into narcotics trafficking in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, authorities said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.