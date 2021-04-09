Santa Rosa man arrested in fatal house party shooting

A Santa Rosa man suspected of shooting another man dead at a southwest Santa Rosa house party over the weekend was arrested Thursday afternoon, though police are investigating potential motives and the exact timeline of the killing.

Bryan David Martinez-Gonzalez, 20, was taken into custody without issue at his Lemur Street home in west Santa Rosa at about 2:17 p.m. after crisis negotiators and a SWAT team served a search warrant there, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail in the afternoon without the possibility of release on bail, the county’s online jail logs showed.

Police hadn’t found the gun used in the shooting as of Thursday afternoon, Mahurin said.

Police have also arrested three other men, including one who police say fled with Martinez-Gonzalez the night of the party and another who is suspected of waiting several hours to report the death at the Lazzini Avenue apartment where he lived, authorities say. Another man at the party was arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of his probation.

Martinez-Gonzalez is suspected of shooting Sergio Santana, a 28-year-old Santa Rosa man, at least once during a party held overnight Saturday, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Detectives are still investigating what provoked the gunfire, though the shooting may have been gang-related, given Martinez-Gonzalez has connections to gangs, said Mahurin, who declined to detail those ties.

“We’re trying to determine if this homicide was committed for a gang or for the benefit of a gang,” Mahurin said. “It doesn’t look like (the victim and the suspect) had any major association with each other but it’s unknown how well they knew each other.”

Martinez-Gonzalez fled the home in a vehicle with a friend, Jesse Villavicencio, 19, of Cloverdale, after the shooting, Mahurin said. Police said others who attended the party also left soon after the gunfire.

The exact time of the shooting is not yet known, though police only received one call to the home at 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Mahurin said.

The party’s host, Julio Cesar Gonzalez, 26, reported that a person had been shot and possibly died. By the time officers arrived, the party had cleared out and Santana was located in a common area of the house.

“He knew a homicide happened and waited several hours, potentially, to call us,” Mahurin said of Gonzalez’s call to police, adding that a coroner’s review of the incident should provide officers with a time of death, which will help them establish a more concrete timeline.

Gonzalez, 26, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail early Sunday morning on suspicion of helping Martinez-Gonzalez avoid police and concealing evidence, allegations that stem from his delay in calling police, Mahurin said.

He was not listed as being in custody on the Sonoma County Jail’s online inmate logs Thursday evening.

Villavicencio, the man police suspect fled with Martinez-Gonzalez after the party, was also arrested Thursday on suspicion of aiding Martinez-Gonzalez, as well as violating the terms of his probation, authorities said.

He and Martinez-Gonzalez are due in court Monday afternoon.

A fourth man, Raul Rafael Cardenas-Valencia, 23, of Cloverdale, violated the terms of his probation by attending the party and was arrested on Wednesday, Mahurin said. No additional details about his arrest were immediately available, though he too did not appear to be in custody at the county’s jail.

