Santa Rosa man suspected in series of indecent exposure incidents

A Santa Rosa parolee has been charged with five counts of indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself to women walking or running by his car in several locations in Santa Rosa.

Joseph Simmons, 39, was being held without bail on those charges and a parole violation.

Police were alerted to the case by friends of Simmons, who saw social media posts about the incidents and recognized a description of Simmons and his car, police said.

Detectives followed up and believe the incidence occurred on different days in the Rincon Valley, downtown and Bennett Valley areas of Santa Rosa.

They found victims who’d shared stories of the incidents and sought a warrant for Simmons’ arrest.

He was taken into custody Tuesday by Santa Rosa’s domestic violence and sexual assault team. He has scheduled court hearings on July 6.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.